Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,930,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the August 31st total of 11,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $188.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

