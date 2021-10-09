Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

ERF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.03.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 3.24. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0304 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enerplus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 69,660 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Enerplus by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 572,755 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,569 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 179,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 604,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 248,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

