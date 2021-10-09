The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DIS. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $176.74 on Thursday. The Walt Disney has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.74, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

