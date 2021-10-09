State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 113.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COLM opened at $95.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.74. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.20%.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

