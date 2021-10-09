Stephens Inc. AR Invests $190,000 in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 9.4% in the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 886,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,210,000 after acquiring an additional 75,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 67.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 405,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 163,849 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 348.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 28,714 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the second quarter valued at about $286,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRUB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE GRUB opened at $15.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.48. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

