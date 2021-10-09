Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $443.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $460.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.39. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $301.44 and a 12-month high of $478.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $1.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

