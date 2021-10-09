Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $197,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,424,000 after purchasing an additional 757,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after purchasing an additional 662,711 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 154.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 389,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,829,000 after purchasing an additional 236,402 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,216,000 after buying an additional 225,572 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.71.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $279.10 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.33 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

