Stephens Inc. AR Buys 50 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 10.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 29.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 40.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 143.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,588,000 after purchasing an additional 723,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

RACE stock opened at $212.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.17. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $176.29 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.18.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

