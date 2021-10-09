Stephens Inc. AR Has $242,000 Stock Position in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 882,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $387,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 6,097.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 51.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 64,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

ZTR opened at $9.44 on Friday. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%.

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

