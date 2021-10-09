Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 39,435.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth $7,117,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 720.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 50,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $7,702,612.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $89,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,240,424 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,503. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $68.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $74.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.96.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RVLV. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.69.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

