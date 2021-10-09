Legal & General Group Plc Has $18.92 Million Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,822 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.49% of Ambarella worth $18,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ambarella by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 99.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 29,335 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Ambarella by 53.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $154.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.03 and a beta of 1.41. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $169.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.65.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.