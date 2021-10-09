Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,940 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Integer were worth $11,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at $21,209,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 205,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Integer by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 16,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.66.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $312.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $1,017,224.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,260.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $233,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,333.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,772 shares of company stock worth $1,596,670 in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.