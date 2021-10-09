Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 29.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.32.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.83 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.12.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

