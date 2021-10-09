Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fair Isaac Corporation makes decisions smarter. The company’s solutions and technologies for Enterprise Decision Management give businesses the power to automate more processes, and apply more intelligence to every customer interaction. Through increasing the precision, consistency and agility of their decisions, Fair Isaac clients worldwide increase sales, build customer value, cut fraud losses, manage credit risk, reduce operational costs, meet changing compliance demands and enter new markets more profitably. Fair Isaac powers hundreds of billions of decisions each year in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, retail, consumer branded goods, healthcare and the public sector. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $577.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $549.29.

NYSE FICO opened at $400.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

