Brokerages Anticipate Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Arcadia Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 3.98%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of -0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

