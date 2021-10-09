Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Purchases 2,100 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.85 per share, with a total value of C$16,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 98,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$770,870.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 47,400 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.66 per share, with a total value of C$363,084.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 34,600 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.96 per share, with a total value of C$275,416.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 51,500 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.84 per share, with a total value of C$403,760.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 119,900 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.92 per share, with a total value of C$949,608.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 26,500 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.59 per share, with a total value of C$201,135.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 771,300 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.53 per share, with a total value of C$5,807,889.00.

Shares of TSE DPM opened at C$8.15 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.18 and a 1-year high of C$10.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$214.65 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.32 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.93.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

