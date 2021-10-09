Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $188.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CE. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.25.

CE opened at $159.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.96 and a 200 day moving average of $156.07. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $109.14 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

