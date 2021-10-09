Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Richard Rosso Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $182.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.63 and its 200 day moving average is $159.72. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $185.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion and a PE ratio of 27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNXC. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

