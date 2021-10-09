Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Richard Rosso Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $182.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.63 and its 200 day moving average is $159.72. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $185.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion and a PE ratio of 27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNXC. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Concentrix Company Profile
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
