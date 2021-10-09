The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Christine S. Wheatley Sells 25,322 Shares

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of KR opened at $39.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in The Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

