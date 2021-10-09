DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Peter Solvik Sells 8,750 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $263.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.85 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

