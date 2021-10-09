Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells 16,500 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $617.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $625.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.98. The company has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 735.22, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 27.8% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 15.9% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 21.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in ServiceNow by 109.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ServiceNow by 495.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $651.84.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

