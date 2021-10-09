Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 54.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 57.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,712,000 after purchasing an additional 482,134 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 17.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,073,000 after purchasing an additional 353,933 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 24.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,771,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,859,000 after purchasing an additional 351,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,250,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $548,172.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

Shares of CB opened at $182.78 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $116.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.19. The stock has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.