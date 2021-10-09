Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $203.25 million, a PE ratio of 202.80 and a beta of 2.92. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 0.50%. Research analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth about $341,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 102.1% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.