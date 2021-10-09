Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “
NASDAQ MFIN opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $203.25 million, a PE ratio of 202.80 and a beta of 2.92. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth about $341,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 102.1% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.
About Medallion Financial
Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.
Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.