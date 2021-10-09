Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Monroe Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

MRCC opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $221.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 82.79%. The business had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.03%.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $82,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.