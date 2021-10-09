National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NESR. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

NESR opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.91.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $234.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

