Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.24% of Lamar Advertising worth $130,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,993,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 771.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 418,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,711,000 after purchasing an additional 370,596 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 421.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 384,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,158,000 after purchasing an additional 311,132 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,559 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,476,000 after purchasing an additional 207,782 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $116.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.47. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $119.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.