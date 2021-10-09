Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $127.99 Million Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 822,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,325 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $127,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $22,480,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 6,294.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $148.82 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $328.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

