JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 118.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,174,917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.33% of BOX worth $55,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth about $13,011,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BOX by 124.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 145,968 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of BOX by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 320,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth about $22,205,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth about $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -110.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,139,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,090. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOX. JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

