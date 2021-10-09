JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 36,025 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 466,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,025 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $60,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 336.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $114.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.45.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.