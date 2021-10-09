Bank of Montreal Can Has $13.08 Million Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 2,533.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 424,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,067 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $13,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,151,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,448,000 after purchasing an additional 64,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,252,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 136,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,119,000 after purchasing an additional 154,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,855,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,215,000 after purchasing an additional 61,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,075,000 after purchasing an additional 96,408 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NYSE:CMC opened at $31.85 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.