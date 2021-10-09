Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will announce earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Urban Outfitters reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average is $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 631.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 571,551 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,245,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,710,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,412,000 after buying an additional 482,169 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1,448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after buying an additional 430,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.