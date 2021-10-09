Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will announce earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Urban Outfitters reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average is $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 631.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 571,551 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,245,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,710,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,412,000 after buying an additional 482,169 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1,448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after buying an additional 430,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

