FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Brokerages predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.93 and the highest is $3.08. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings of $2.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $12.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $13.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.60.

In other news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,997 shares of company stock worth $11,702,425 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,334 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.9% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $401.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $404.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

