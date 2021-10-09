FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Brokerages predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.93 and the highest is $3.08. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings of $2.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $12.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $13.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS.
In other news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,997 shares of company stock worth $11,702,425 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,334 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.9% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $401.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $404.60.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.
FactSet Research Systems Company Profile
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
