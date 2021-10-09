Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. raised shares of Invesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.77.

IVZ stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Invesco has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 2,601.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 2,393.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

