Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,100 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 629,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:PT opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Pintec Technology has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pintec Technology by 60.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,439 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Pintec Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Pintec Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

