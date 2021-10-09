Raymond James Trims MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price to $500.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $526.00.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $410.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.74. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $403.70 and a twelve month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MarketAxess by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,190 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 13,403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,019,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,960,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,226,000 after purchasing an additional 127,480 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 570,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,060,000 after acquiring an additional 96,688 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.