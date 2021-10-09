Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kaspien Holdings Inc. provides marketing solutions. It offers digital marketing, review generation, paid social campaigns, inventory management, supply chain support, brand control and creative services. Kaspien Holdings Inc., formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation, is based in United States. “

Get Kaspien alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kaspien from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of KSPN stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26. Kaspien has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.50. Kaspien had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kaspien will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Kaspien worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaspien (KSPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.