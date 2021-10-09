Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Short Interest Update

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,590,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the August 31st total of 30,600,000 shares. Approximately 15.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 114,108 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,244,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,923 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KDMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kadmon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of KDMN stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

