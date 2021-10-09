Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “With one marketed product Ironwood is over-dependent on Linzess for growth. The company is also facing rising competition and pricing pressure for the drug. Any Linzess-related pipeline/regulatory setbacks will weigh heavily on the stock as there are no clinical-stage candidates in its pipeline. Moreover, discontinuation of development of two leading pipeline candidates in 2020 hurt the company’s prospect significantly. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, strong demand and expansion in new patient population and geographic regions have been boosting sales of Linzess. Ironwood is also focused on further label expansions of the drug. Meanwhile, Ironwood’s separation into two companies is increasing operational performance and strategic flexibility.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IRWD. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $137,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

