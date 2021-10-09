Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) PT Lowered to $5.00

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OWLT. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Owlet in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:OWLT opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98. Owlet has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owlet will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

