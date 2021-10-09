Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.21.

NYSE FRT opened at $121.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.60 and its 200-day moving average is $115.52. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

