PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCH. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut PotlatchDeltic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.61. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at about $53,150,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,386,000 after purchasing an additional 641,446 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,402,000 after purchasing an additional 366,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335,851 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

