Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GMRE. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $970.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 32.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

