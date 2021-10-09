Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HLF. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average is $49.12. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203,927 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 22,041.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,771,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after buying an additional 1,763,343 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,470,000 after buying an additional 1,248,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,230,000 after buying an additional 1,107,547 shares during the period. Finally, BlueDrive Global Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth about $45,945,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.