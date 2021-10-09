Legal & General Group Plc Sells 107,981 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,981 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.20% of Darling Ingredients worth $21,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.92.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $72.68 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $79.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day moving average is $71.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

