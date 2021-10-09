Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SHO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.94.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Shares of SHO stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.92 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 492,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,237,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,542,000 after purchasing an additional 925,870 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 106,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 22,853 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.