Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
SHO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.94.
Shares of SHO stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $13.74.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 492,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,237,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,542,000 after purchasing an additional 925,870 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 106,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 22,853 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
