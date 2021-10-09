26,800 Shares in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Kopin in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kopin by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kopin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $4.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $443.73 million, a PE ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 2.18. Kopin Co. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Kopin news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $44,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kopin

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

