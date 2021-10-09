The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.21 Million Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,010.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

VNO opened at $43.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.79%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.