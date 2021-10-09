First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 272,263 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in First American Financial by 222.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,759,000 after purchasing an additional 112,454 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First American Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,480,000 after purchasing an additional 185,655 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP raised its holdings in First American Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 1,569,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,902,000 after purchasing an additional 46,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 10.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,436,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,355,000 after purchasing an additional 133,847 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $71.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

