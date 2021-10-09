Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 803,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,688 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.43% of United Natural Foods worth $29,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in United Natural Foods by 33.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,431,000 after buying an additional 420,440 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $240,000. abrdn plc increased its position in United Natural Foods by 11.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $510,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners began coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $47.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.28. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $52.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,375 shares of company stock valued at $4,127,841. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

