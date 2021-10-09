Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $79.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Black Knight from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $71.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.16. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

